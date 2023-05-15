Shooting signals

Marc Marquez still has to postpone the appointment with the first podium of 2023, but the Le Mans race – albeit ending with a bitter crash while the Spaniard was battling with his compatriot Jorge Martin for second position – gave the Honda centaur extremely positive sensations. Marquez was a great protagonist throughout the weekend, coming close to pole position in qualifying, finishing fifth in the Sprint and battling hard for first position today.

Interviewed on the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP the eight-time world champion directly confirmed these sensations, emphasizing that he had finally felt able to ride the bike in the aggressive and borderline way that he likes. An analysis which, however, does not erase i defects of the RC213V with which, by the same admission of the Cervera phenomenon, “It is very difficult to think about the championship“. “Today I am very happy with what we have done. I have been coming home for a month and a half and I have had a very good weekend – Marquez declared – we didn’t get the results we deserved, but I think it showed that we fought until the end“.

Fun and falls

Analyzing in detail the crash that cut him off from the duel for the podium, Marquez explained how the decisive error has already arrived in the previous stretch of track to the one in which he was thrown from the saddle: “I crashed at 7, but already at 6 the bike was moving a lot under acceleration – explained the Catalan – i went long and the fall started there. But I’m happy anyway because I fought against the Ducatis, I was braking hard and was able to ride sideways for the first time in a long time. I enjoyed it like a kid. I’d rather fall than close 10°because this race is good for my confidence”Marquez added again.

Towards Mugello

Merciless, as Marquez himself underlined, is the comparison with Marquez’s most famous brand mates: Alex Rins and Joan Mir. “The other Honda riders struggled, despite Rins and Mir being very good – he remarked – I tried everything to stay ahead. Already in Portiamo, before the crash, I hadn’t done badly. I was among the first and in the long race I felt as strong as today. The problem is that it is very difficult to fight against others: they come close to you in braking and sometimes you go wide to overtake someone. You always have to be aggressive, but you run the risk of falling. In a 27-lap race it’s easy to happen. I will work in these three weeks to improve in view of Mugello, but this race was the best since Misano 2021. I felt good, even if tired at the end of the race. Fighting Martin is something you only do if you have the grit. I go home happy, it’s just a shame I lost the points”he concluded.