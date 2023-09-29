“I have three plans in my head: A, B and C”

Marc Marquez at Misano it was clear. The Catalan phenomenon has three plans in mind for 2024 and knows very well what must happen or not for one of options A, B and C to prevail over the other two. This weekend in Japan Marc Marquez will not reveal his future, contrary to what he had declared on the Riviera by making an appointment in India or Motegi regarding the dissolution of reservations about what he will do in 2024.

Different scenarios are emerging in the Twin Ring paddock. As reported by the Spanish journalist Ricard Jove Honda would have probed the availability of Maverick Viñales and the possible one of Massimo Rivola which would be composed with Davide Brivio an entirely made in Italy tandem aimed at reviving the fortunes of HRC after the failure of the management by Alberto Puig, who has no responsibility from a technical or engineering point of view, but who certainly made the mistake of letting Dani Pedrosa slip away by underestimating the value of his former client in the role of test driver.

Vinales would therefore be Honda’s preferred profile in the event of Marc Marquez’s ‘escape’ towards Ducati Gresini. If the former Yamaha and Suzuki rider were to accept the courtship of the golden wing manufacturer, a seat would be freed up in Aprilia, a position which, again according to Jové, could be coveted by Fabio Quartararo, who, like Marc Marquez, is looking for a competitive bike to return to fighting for the World title. El Diablo recently stated that “he wouldn’t have done like Vinales”that is, he would not have left Yamaha prematurely.

“Only one or two people know about these plans,” Marc Marquez added on the occasion of the press conference which officially opened the ‘case’ linked to the potential transfer of the eight-time world champion on a bike other than the Honda RC213V one year ahead of the natural expiry of the contract scheduled for 2024. Honda isn’t sitting back and is trying to give strong signals, both to convince the 1993 class to stay, and to prepare in the event of an actual farewell by the champion who has as his sole objective to be able to count on a competitive bike and reality from next season.