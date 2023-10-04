After the announcement of his divorce from Honda at the end of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship, Marc Marquez wrote a long message on his social channels to explain his feelings: “I don’t know where to start, I don’t know if I’m doing good or bad, I don’t know what it will happen in the future, I don’t know if everything will be fine but I know everything we achieved together. It was the most difficult decision of my life, guided by head and courage but not by heart. Because my favorite team will always be you, those who supported me and who will continue to support me. But I have one clear thing in my head: I want to try to become the best rider in the world again and to do that I have to have fun on the bike.”

Marquez emotion

—

The eight-time world champion Spaniard (1 in 125, 1 in Moto2, 6 in MotoGP) tries to explain via social media the reasons that pushed him to say goodbye to Honda after 11 years and 6 world titles. In his future there should be the Gresini-designed Ducati, with which Marquez dreams of returning to the top: “As a mountaineer said, if I can climb Everest in three days, why do it in 5? Logically it is much riskier to do it in three days , you expose yourself much more and it can happen that it doesn’t go well. But if I don’t try, I’ll never know. I’ve always told myself, and I’ve always done it: follow your instincts, when it comes to character and attributes, no one will tell you beats. Then there is the heart, and as you well know, our relationship is very special, which is why I hope that our paths cross again. In the meantime, let’s enjoy these six holidays that we have left this year”, he concluded, in reference to the last GPs of 2023 before saying goodbye to Honda MotoGP.