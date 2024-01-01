Marquez, a smile and little more

After receiving the OK from Honda to test the Ducati on the Tuesday following the last 2023 race in Valencia, Marc Marquez However, he was unable to converse with journalists at the end of the day of testing. The only clue to his feelings was provided by thateloquent smile once he took off his helmet after the initial 8-lap run. In fact, the Spaniard was tied to the contract with the Japanese manufacturer until last December 31st and on the first day of 2024 he gave an interview to the Spaniards of Dazn where he was – finally – able to comment on the contact he had with Ducati after 11 years of Honda .

Now Marquez can speak

“The truth is that the Valencia test went better than expected“, confirmed the six-time world champion of the MotoGP class with a smile. Marquez confessed that he felt a certain tension: “Of course I was nervous and I had butterflies in my stomach. Even though I have been in the MotoGP for many years, it has been a big change. But after the first lap I was already much calmer and more relaxed.”

And after the very first rounds there was a crescendo of sensations: “I was then able to complete the test in a much more relaxed manner, focusing only on understanding the bike and the electronics. Understanding the bike is essential, because I will use the champion's bike, it's all in my hands. We adapted to the position on the bike, changing small things.” Marquez then analyzed: “There are aspects in which I don't feel completely comfortable, but the speed was there, and that was the most important thing. I still have a lot to learn, perhaps not so much about speed, but more about consistency and safety.”

The new Gresini team driver then concluded: “There are a lot of fast riders on this bike, but I was able to adapt quicker than expected. I immediately felt good and with an excellent feeling. The times came without looking for them too much. At the end of the test we fitted a new soft tyre, and I felt good.”. Marquez had ended the day of testing in Valencia in fourth place. The Spaniard will return to the track in Sepang, for the three days 6-8 February, the first test of 2024.