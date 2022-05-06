After the second Misano Grand Prix in 2021, Marc Marquez he had managed to take home the third victory of his troubled season, the first after a serious injury to his right arm in Jerez de la Frontera. Many saw the Spaniard on the road to recovery, capable of fighting for success despite obviously not at the top physical condition, so much so that he placed him among the eligible candidates for the 2022 World Cup. But the reality turned out to be another and bad luck hit hard on the Honda champion, with two episodes of diplopia (double vision) that stopped him between the end of last year and the beginning of this one, making him skip four races and clearly undermining him in terms of motivation and confidence. In the Austin press conference, Marquez showed his face more human than him, defining himself “mentally tired“, So much so that he missed the Argentina appointment for lack of motivation. Little by little, however, the Spaniard returned to giving his all and right on the track of the Americas he became the protagonist of an exciting comeback and in Jerez he played for the third step of the podium until the last laps, finishing fourth.

Awarded the ‘Maria de Villota’ award, the Spaniard recounted his feelings in this particular moment of his long career: “I have lived both sides of this sport, that of successes and that of injuries. In the positive years there was a pressure that clearly affected me, but I lived with it well. Now the pressure on me is different, because everyone expects me to come back, but there’s no need to rush. In my future, I have a clear goal of still fighting for the World Cup. This was my dream again this year, but you have to be realistic. We are improving and progressing, but the important thing is the motivation. Every day is a challenge and the current one is to overcome these two years of injuries. Time and my mind will tell if I can extend my career, perhaps like Valentino Rossi. Our sport has changed a lot, we go faster and faster and push harder and harder. But it is a sport that has three determining factors, the bike, the team and the rider and luckily the fundamental difference is still made by the rider.“, Explained Marquez.