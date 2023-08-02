Marquez’s negative moment

The summer break of the 2023 World Championship, which began five weeks ago after the Dutch Grand Prix, must have been one of the most awaited and desired of the entire career of Marc Marquez, in a deep crisis of results in this first part of the season. Despite the illusion of pole position and 3rd place in the Sprint on the opening weekend in Portugal, the Spaniard had to deal with an injury to the first metacarpal of his right hand which he sustained in the main race at Portimao, an event in which he was also held responsible for the accident involving him, Miguel Oliveira and Jorge Martin.

The results of the first part of the season

Precisely for this reason, Marquez did not participate in the next three races, then not going beyond 5th place in the Sprint in France as the best momentary result of this season. A series of negative performances, also fueled by the Honda crisis, which have also fueled continuous rumors and indiscretions about a possible separation from the Japanese factory team, but which above all prompted Marquez to pronounce a very strong sentence at the end of the Assen weekend, the last disputed and during which he also remedied the rib fracture: “Injuries aside, this is the worst moment of my sports life“.

The current condition

The Spaniard, who hasn’t won in MotoGP since 2021, has however returned to speaking to the microphones of Autosport in view of this weekend’s appointment at Silverstone, with the British GP which will kick off the second half of this world championship. Specifically, the number 93 spoke about his physical condition: “Since my rib injury I have recovered very well – commented – but I rested a week longer than I would have liked. I wanted to start work earlier, but I stretched due to rib problems. However, what bothered me the most was the right ankle which was very inflamed; I have torn a ligament and the area is still very inflamed. It is causing problems in my whole right leg, both in the knee and in the thigh, but I have improved in the last few days, although it has taken longer than I expected. In this last week I have already been able to do more with the bike. I stopped a day early due to pain, but physically I can say that now I’m quite well“.