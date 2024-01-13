Marquez-Ducati, the spark has struck

“At the Valencia test I felt very comfortable“: he doesn't mince words Marc Marquez in describing the sensations I felt riding the Ducati last November. The Catalan underlined the strangeness of finding himself in a different garage after more than ten years: “Not seeing Santi and my mechanics was strange. But these are changes that must be faced with the highest possible motivation.”

His crew chief will be Frankie Carchedi: “We only worked one day together, but we talked a lot. We spoke on the phone and it is important that he dedicates himself totally and has no timetable. His involvement and enthusiasm are very good. And she showed me peace of mind, with his calm and his going straight on his way.”

Marquez explains the smile

After the initial 8-lap run aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP23, Marquez showed an unmistakable smile, which he explained as follows – during an Estrella Galicia event, as reported by As -: “Much was said about my smile after taking off my helmet, it was the smile of tranquility. I understood that I could go to the track in another way and that I knew how to drive it. It doesn't matter how much you've won and what experience you have.”

Marquez then also spoke about the forearm operation for compartment syndrome: “I feel calm, I've finally had a normal winter. The arm has improved a lot”. The six-time MotoGP champion finally returned to his choice to change teams: “I wanted to take a step in my career. Waiting by sitting gets you nowhere. Steps need to be taken and that's what I did for continue to feel butterflies in my stomach”.