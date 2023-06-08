The return to the track of Marc Marquez after the injury sustained in Portugal which forced him to miss the next three world championship events, he did not go unnoticed. In fact, the Spaniard took second place in qualifying at Le Mans, finishing fifth in the Sprint and crashing in the Sunday race a few kilometers from the finish while battling for the place of honor with Jorge Martin.

The feeling with the chassis commissioned by Honda to the Germans of Kalex seems to have given good sensations to the Spanish champion, who arrives at Mugello curious to see if the step forward can also be confirmed on the difficult Tuscan track. Marquez has collected in the past three successes at the Italian Grand Prix, but only one in the premier class, in 2014. Last year’s race was a particular one for the Catalan, who in a few days’ time would undergo surgery for the last time on the humerus of his right arm and finished tenth under the checkered flag.

Marquez’s words in the press conference

The return to Le Mans. “In France I had a lot of fun, especially in the race the pace was better than I expected. The limit was more my physical condition than the bike. I was wracked with compartment syndrome in my arm, but I kept pushing. I feel like I’m in a good moment, I think I’m back at the level of Portimao. Here we will suffer more, my limits and those of the bike will be highlighted, but we will do my best.”

Mugello, one year later. “In 2022, the Italian GP was one of the most difficult of my career for me. I had my head in the clinic, but I had my body here. The goal now is to get something more than the top 10. We will try to do our best, to fight like we did at Le Mans and understand where we will be.”

The future and Ducati. “Jorge Lorenzo was a good rider, let’s see if he’s good at making predictions. Seriously, hor a contract with Honda and they will always be my plan A. But it is true that I will look for a winning project, no matter name or place. Years go by, I’m doing my best. I had another operation on my arm to go back to fighting to win. My plan A will always be Honda.”

Dovizioso named Legend. “I’m happy for Andrea. For me he was one of the best opponents I’ve had and with whom I have a better relationship. I remember when he beat me in Austria or Motegi, those are the races where I could learn a lot from him, especially his mentality.”

Back to winning. “When I signed with Honda in 2009 I finished on the podium in all but one race. I fully believe in Honda, we have to improve a lot, but we were there at Le Mans. I don’t look at the results of the other Honda riders, I just look at myself. I will do my best this year and next, there will be time to talk. I always ride at the limit, so I crashed many times. At Le Mans I looked that way because I felt the limit, unlike in 2021 and 2022. When I crashed, I was going slower in that corner and the problem is that I didn’t slide at the entrance and I forced the front and lost it. You have to be very focused on the details with this package.”

The possible return of Iannone. “I had many battles with Andrea, he is a very fast rider. MotoGP is not a category to return to after a four-year hiatus.”