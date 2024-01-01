Marquez, how many falls

The career of Marc Marquez since that bad fracture to his right humerus suffered in the opening race of the 2020 world championship, it has been a succession of misfortunes and injuries. The hasty return, the four surgeries, the infection, the diplopia, the broken hand and the disastrous falls at Sachsenring and Assen: a path that was anything but simple for the eight-time MotoGP champion.

It is no mystery that Marquez has been – with 29 slips – the rider who crashed the most in the entire 2023 championship, despite missing five grands prix. Hence the decision to leave Honda to join Ducati, in the Gresini team, aware of not having that much competitive time available anymore, given the 31 springs that will start in February.

Stoner talks about Marquez

During an interview with TNT Sports, Casey Stoner has explained: “If you can't have fun, why would you risk it all? If Marc were to have fun, then he won't always risk everything. But it is essential that he is able to find the fun again. Let's talk about the reason that drives you to get up in the morning, train, risk injuries and start again.”

The two-time world champion – with Ducati and Honda – then drew a parallel with his situation, which then accompanied him to retirement: “If you risk everything and put everything on the line, you have to do it for a reason. Some think it's for money or a result. I did it because I liked riding a motorbike, I liked driving and squeezing everything I could out of the vehicle. But when bikes started to have too much electronics, the fun disappeared. Now the engineers control everything the pilot does. We need to put everything back in the hands of those who lead, let's let them make mistakes”, Stoner explained.