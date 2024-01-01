All eyes on #93

MotoGP 2024 is upon us and it is useless to say how much anticipation there is forMarc Marquez's debut in Ducati. The Valencia tests have already attracted unparalleled media attention for the marriage between the eight-time Spanish world champion and the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. The #93 will ride a one-year-old bike, but will be able to challenge the protagonists of recent seasons much more closely, from Pecco Bagnaia to Jorge Martin.

Many are wondering what the impact of the Cervera phenomenon will be on the Ducati planet, with the evident fear of a possible destabilization of the other reference pilots of the Bolognese brand. The same goes for Claudio Domenicali, in a recent interviewadmitted the possibility that Marquez brings chaos and confusion within the Ducatista 'patrol'. The only one who can already gloat about Marquez's arrival in Ducati is Carmelo Ezpeleta.

MotoGP has already won

The Dorna boss has no doubts about the presence of the most successful active rider on the best bike on the grid will enhance the spectacle of the premier class. But what also makes the 77-year-old Spanish manager's mouth water is the long-awaited advent of rookie Pedro Acosta. “It will be an exciting World Championship, balanced like and more than the one that has just concluded: with the challenge between Bagnaia and Martín, with the appearance of Marc astride a Ducati but also the arrival of Pedro Acosta”Ezpeleta commented to the newspaper The Republic.

“Marquez is an extraordinary rider, and the Ducati is an incredible bike: they will have one more champion, but be careful because Bezzecchi is also very strong, and so is Bastianini. It will be a great title fight“concluded Dorna's number one, underlining the quantity of top-level riders that Ducati will have at its disposal during the next season.