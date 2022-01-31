“I had breakfast with Rafa and now also lunch with him. What madness “. So on Twitter Marc Marquez stressed that he had followed the incredible final of the Australian Open in which Rafael Nadal made up two sets of disadvantage to the Russian Daniil Medvedev by winning the 21st career Slam tournament, a result that now places him at the top of this ranking with a ‘affirmation of advantage over the couple formed by Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The Honda rider was joined by Eurosport in the connections following the conclusion of the match and the eight-time world champion declared that he could only draw great inspiration and example from a sportsman with Nadal, who suffered a lot before being able to return to the top of the tennis world. “The eye injury is already forgotten – her words – recovery was faster than expected. Instead, 2021 taught me that he must be a little more careful with his right arm, have a precise plan in the efforts made, because from this point of view I am a bit limited. This Rafa final makes me even more determined to fight, the season starts in a month and I want to follow his example and win again after a long period of injuries ”.

Marquez in 2021 managed to get three wins in a troubled season in which there was no shortage of concerns related to his physical endurance following the ordeal he experienced after the fracture of the humerus of his right arm reported in Jerez in the first race of the 2020 season The Honda without its headlight has lost the compass at the development level, but 2021 has allowed Marc Marquez to re-identify the course for 2022 and the new revolutionary prototype seems to have been born under a lucky star. Test driver Stefan Bradl took to the track in Jerez together with the Superbikes before heading to Sepang. The 2011 Moto2 world champion underlined that the data and feelings collected in Andalusia are positive and in line with expectations. Over the weekend it will be Marc Marquez himself who will be able to test the work completed in winter by the home of the golden wing in the two days of official tests in Malaysia.