You don’t win eight world champion titles – six of which in MotoGP – by chance, and when we refer to Marc Marquez we are talking without a shadow of a doubt about one of the greatest talents who have ever trod the tracks of the premier class of motorcycling. The speed, the instinct, the ability to defy danger and the aggressiveness put on the asphalt by the Honda rider are certainly more unique than rare characteristics to find all together in a single rider. The hard lesson learned on the sidelines of the too early return after the injury to the right humerus in Jerez 2020 then returned a different Marquez, struggling with the continuous physical pain that pushed him through exasperation to the fourth operation on his arm. The Spaniard is now more aware of his own limits, but he doesn’t intend to back down an inch on his way of racing and understanding races: on the other hand, completely changing his essence as a driver at 29 would be tough for anyone.

The documentary of Amazon “Marc Marquez all in” followed the Cervera ace in the phases following the last surgery: “This is another point of view. When I woke up from the operation, my camera was pointed in front of me, and they followed me everywhere. People will understand a part of my life. Until now I’ve always been seen as a kind of superhero, always winning, but I’m also human, I don’t always win and sometimes I also have to suffer“and continued: “There will also be images where I cry, because life isn’t always all about laughter and happiness”. And in the film, the Honda champion was asked to describe himself, and Marquez was not subtle: “Many describe me in many different ways. But when asked I would describe myself as a little bastard who is always trying to go to the edgeto play a bit with the limit, I enjoy doing it”he explained with a smile on his face.