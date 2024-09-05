The words of the General Manager of Ducati Corse

First in every session except the warm-up where he didn’t take any particular risks on the damp track. Marc Márquez He had to wait a long time to celebrate his first victory as a Ducati rider, but he ended a 1043-day fast in style by dominating the weekend at Motorland Alcaniz de Aragon.

The General Manager of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall’Igna commented on Marc Marquez’s dominating weekend as follows: “In a very complicated weekend due to the new asphalt conditions, a sensational Marc Marquez triumphed, racing with disarming naturalness and confidence: crystalline class applied to the determination of a steamroller. He literally dominated a weekend whose outcome was never in doubt and you could tell from the free practice. The best way to celebrate a champion’s return to victory, his first in Ducati, and give us a smile of joy after Sunday’s bitter epilogue”.

Jorge Martin he regained the lead in the World Championship and according to Dall’Igna he was clear-headed and concrete in bringing home the maximum available against a Marquez like this: “Here there was no one for anyone, Martin understood this and conducted an exemplary race, in fact both races, optimising his work to the maximum with two second places that were very important for the championship, even more so after Pecco’s exit”.