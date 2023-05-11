After the many talks that have surrounded him in recent weeks, Marc Marquez he is ready to respond on the track to the accusations received for the accident in the Portimao race, to the fears of a possible early retirement and to the controversies relating to the sanction, canceled yesterday after a tiring process by the FIM Court of Appeal.

Recovered from the complex compound fracture to the metacarpal of the right hand, which required surgery and a four-week recovery period, Marquez is eager to prove himself at Le Mans. In his absence, Alex Rins managed to win in Austin, the only flash – probably due to a special feeling with the American track – in a gray plate of Honda performances, which returned to the same in the last race in Jerez de la Frontera.

On the Bugatti Marquez Circuit he won three times in MotoGP (2014, 2018 and 2019), obtaining 4 pole positions. The Le Mans weekend will be an opportunity to improve a decidedly deficient ranking – after the four stop races – which sees him 19th with just 7 points, remedied in the Portimao Sprint. Curious that Marquez is still ahead of his teammate Joan Mir, who only scored 5 points and who competed in 4 Sprints and 3 Sunday races. The Catalan champion will test the frame for the first time that the Kalex built for Honda, tested by Bradl and Mir in the Jerez tests.

Marquez’s words in the press conference

“Expectations for Le Mans? I’m very happy to come back, but I can’t expect much from this weekend. I haven’t ridden a motorbike for a month and a half, the goal is to try to find the rhythm on a MotoGP bike, then in the next few weeks I’ll think about getting back into physical condition. Pushing in training was difficult, I’ll try to work for the team. I’ll try to recover the Jerez test here. It seems that unfortunately the weather will be insidious, but we will do our best.

The stop of 4 races? Last winter I worked very well, it was the first without injuries. I felt very good, at the right time in Portugal we were there. But unfortunately bad luck struck me again but I keep pushing and mentally I’m prepared. When these things happen to you, maintaining motivation is difficult and the first thing to do is come back as soon as possible.

Has the penalty been cancelled? For me it is normal, qWhen I received the penalty there were rules and then they were changed. I had made a big mistake and accepted the penalty. We had talked about it and it was for the GP of Argentina. After 2 days they changed it, but it’s not my fault. Changing that rule will lead to drivers taking more risks. At Jerez I could have gotten back on track, done the two LLPs and gone back to the pits.

Trust in Commissioners? As I explained, I received a penalty in Portimao and obviously it was acceptable and I agreed because I made a mistake. On the paper I signed it said it was for Argentina and I had also asked them. Two days later they changed everything. But the biggest penalty was staying home 3 games in a row, it’s the best way to learn from mistakes.

Change the rule? I haven’t read the document, but I heard that they changed the sanction to read ‘the next race where the race will take place’. I don’t remember in which year, but Marini had done it in Moto2. The driver can force to return, respect the penalty and stop in the pits and retire. It is those in charge who have to think about this.

Will the canceled penalty pit me against my rivals? We have already seen that not many riders can talk, because if you say bad about a colleague, it can be your turn at the next race. We run to the limit and mistakes are made, sometimes alone and involve someone. In 15 years of career, it will happen to find situations like this. Everyone wants to finish the races and no one wants to crash. I suffered the penalty and I’ve already served it in Argentina, it was written on the card. At that moment the rule was different.

Kalex frame? I’ll try it, I missed the Jerez tests. I know it’s not the best practice during the race weekend, but in FP1 I will try it.

Lorenzo says I’m the only rider who isn’t afraid? I’ve heard it and I think that not being afraid is sometimes a weakness and sometimes a strength. In this injury I have consulted 3 different doctors, learning from what happened with the arm. If I run it’s to attack, not to defend myself.”