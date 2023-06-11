Cursed Sundays

Three races, three crashes. Marc Marquez’s nightmare period continues and he also crashed at Mugello, continuing his incredible negative statistics: between races missed due to injury and crashes, in fact, the eight-time world champion has yet to see a checkered flag in Sunday’s races. His only points in the standings came thanks to the results achieved in the Sprint races. The Spaniard was fighting for the podium when he crashed with 18 laps to go. A crash that the Honda rider attributed to a mistake by him, however heavily pointing the finger at the work done by the Japanese manufacturer.

Unpredictable motion

“I was wrong in the fall – recognized Marquez after the race to the Sky Sport MotoGP microphones – but the problem had started at the first corner”. The complaint of the #93 champion mainly concerns the absolute unpredictability of the HRC home bike, which has already cost serious and dangerous accidents also to the various Mir and Rins as well as, obviously, to the Cervera champion himself: “Already during the first lap I had a lockup at turn 10 which I didn’t understand Marquez added. and that’s just what happens with what we have: you don’t understand. At 15 I had another lockup, I went wide, I knew I was in the dirty spot of the track, but I have to drive too much to the limit“.

Too many risks

In seven days the race will take place in Germany, at the Sachsenring, on a track which is practically Marquez’s home garden. But even an eventual victory would not represent a concrete step forward for the #93: “You can always win, but even if I win in Germany it doesn’t help me, because we have to risk too much. Mir crashed on Friday, Rins yesterday, me today. Luckily nothing happened to me, but I want to say hello to Mir and Rins, because I understand how they can feel now and I wish them a speedy recovery“.

“I don’t know what to fix”

Further increasing Marquez’s frustration is the fact that qThese risks serve ‘only’ to stay in the leading group, certainly not to worry the Ducatis: “We want to win, but we risk too much to be even just at an optimal level, not to finish 10th or 15th, not to win. I don’t know what to fix with this bike, because there are so many things that don’t work. Already today I had problems on the first lap, with 3-4 riders overtaking me at the start, but not because we didn’t have power, but because of a problem that I had already indicated yesterday in the sprint, and it happened again today”.