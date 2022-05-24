Marc Marquez and Pol Espargarò they arrive at the Italian Grand Prix determined to help the factory Honda team show its full potential. In fact, it is no mystery that the Japanese are the rear of the constructors’ classification and that the two Spanish drivers have not yet managed to fully understand the RC213V of 2022, so much so that team principal Alberto Puig clamored for an intervention from the factory in Japan. At Honda they hope that the two consecutive races of the Mugello and Montmelò can give a different direction to the championship. Marquez won in Tuscany in 2014, obtaining two more podiums in the premier class in 2016 and 2019, and the first career victory in 125, arrived in 2020, should not be forgotten. For Pol Espargarò, on the other hand, the best result in MotoGP at the Grand Prix of Italy is the fifth place in 2014.

Marc Marquez: “Mugello has always been a great circuit, really fast, and pushing down the main straight is always a fantastic feeling. We will see what it will be possible to do this weekend. First we need to get to the finish line and we will see where we will be. I know that by continuing to work with my team and with Honda, we will be able to go back and be where we know our potential can bring us ”.

Pol Espargarò: “Last year at Mugello we had a difficult race and this year I hope to have a more regular Grand Prix. I continued to train hard at home to be ready. In the last race in France we didn’t achieve what we wanted, so the goal is to get back competitive in Italy. We have two races and a test in two weeks, and it’s good to have so much time to work on the bike for us ”.