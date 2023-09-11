Marquez, another missile at Honda

“I saw a new faceAt least I talked to an engineer new to the pit and I believe he’s the new project manager, though The Honda people didn’t tell me clearly who he is“. Marc Marquez to the microphones of the official MotoGP website – after the morning of testing in which he was able to see that the 2024 Honda prototype, although different, no longer seems to have potential at least after this first impact – he once again made it clear that at this moment there is a sort of frost or distance that separates him from Honda and the leaders of the Japanese company.

The eight-time world champion today declared that he has three options for the future to decide between, a decision that will come in the next few weeks at the Indian or Japanese Grand Prix, Honda’s home race . “Are there any improvements? There are some changes – added Marquez – but we have to keep working. However, I won’t make my decision waiting for the Valencia test. The decision will come much sooner“.

Joan Mir confirmed that today is not enough to have a clear picture of the ‘proto’ Honda: “The problems we have are the same, even if a little lessened – declared the 2020 champion – However, we cannot express a definitive opinion on this bike because it still has to grow, we still have to sort out the set-up, use adequate tires and many other things that we don’t have time to do today. The Valencia test will be decisive and it is certainly important to be able to use this day to direct the engineers’ work”. New engineers, therefore, according to what Marquez declared, engineers that Honda has not presented in all respects to the Catalan who will not wait for the Valencia test to communicate to the house of the golden wing what he will do next season.