100th podium for Marc Marquez in MotoGP, an exceptional result that has a very important meaning for the Honda rider. The Catalan phenomenon, in fact, has returned to savor the taste of champagne after the fourth operation on the right humerus, a surgery with which everything has been played out, an all-in that is bringing some chips to the Honda table after a long time. in a 2022 stingy of satisfactions. Today Marquez in Australia was extraordinary. The only one to choose the soft tire at the rear, the 1993 class defended itself very well and then attacked in the final with phenomenal maneuvers on his RC213V. Alex Rins was better and Marquez did not want to exaggerate on the last lap to take home a trophy that certifies that in 2023 the Marquez-Honda duo must not be underestimated in the world championship fight.

“I’m happy because I felt strong in the race from start to finish. We immediately took the risk because we chose the soft rear tire, but I thought it was the right choice because with this Honda you have to try to do something different from the others. I tried to manage at the beginning to keep the tire as fresh as possible and then attack at the end, and it did. I had a good pace and I felt strong, but it’s nice that Rins had an amazing last lap and defended well, I didn’t attack him on the inside. I came close anyway and I’m happy with how everything went. This weekend I used the aluminum swingarm, we didn’t test in carbon, but for sure we have to do it in the future. I celebrated because it was a fun race and for everything that happened this year, it’s a podium that I couldn’t imagine. Buriram and Phillip Island are two circuits where I felt strong. We know we still have to work on the bike, but it was an important result here. Now I’m mentally destroyed, not physically, because there was a lot of tension over the weekend: I analyzed everything, I was nervous before the race because I knew it would be a good opportunity and it was like a final. Today was the right day, it’s important for me and for this coming winter, both for the feeling and for the Honda “the analysis of the eight-time world champion at the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP at the end of a weekend that gave great hopes for the future.