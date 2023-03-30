No decision

The incredible is extended by a further chapter yellow ‘judicial’ that is involving Marc Marquez and the MotoGP from the moments following the conclusion of last Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix. The latest twist in this intricate affair was signed this afternoon by the FIM stewards, who had been called to to intervene on the appeal presented by the Spanish centaur and by Honda against the rectification of the penalty that had been imposed on Marquez for the accident caused in turn 3 at Portimao. The stewards have basically decided not to decidepassing the ball back to the MotoGP Court of Appeal, which will have to express a definitive opinion on the whole matter.

What is the MotoGP Court of Appeal?

Since the story is developing in an increasingly complex and for ways of sporting justice not so known to mostthis passage is worth looking into immediately: the MotoGP Court of Appeal is a body – whose headquarters are in Switzerland – which is called upon to resolve disputes when the FIM Appeal Commissioners deem it impossible to deal with the case for any valid reason. At this point, the FIM Legal Director appoints the judges who will form the MotoGP Court of Appeal. In the document released by the federation, the reason for this postponement is not explicitly highlighted, but generic reference is made to the “circumstances of the case and the legal issues raised by the appeal filed by Mr. Marquez and HRC“. Basically, the reasons are to be found in the judicial complications that the question presents.

The previous stages

Theoretically, the FIM Appeal Stewards could also have confirmed or reversed the decision of the Stewards’ panel, or imposed a different penalty based on the regulation. However, none of these roads has been taken. It is worth remembering that Honda’s complaint arose after the FIM’s decision “rectify” the initial document of the penalty of two long lap penalties inflicted on Marquez. Initially, the penalty would have been served in the GP of Argentina. After it was announced that Marquez would not race at Termas de Rio Hondo due to injury, the sanction was ‘corrected’, making it valid for “lThe first MotoGP race Marquez would participate in“. Honda’s dispute concerns this last point.

4 weeks time and the paradox risk

The paradox we are arriving at at the moment is that, by regulation, the MotoGP Court of Appeal has four weeks to express itself since she got involved in the matter. The Austin race – the one in which Marquez should at this point serve the two long lap penalties – is scheduled for April 16th. In theory, therefore, the Grand Prix around which the whole dispute revolves could be disputed before having a definitive sentence. Obviously, everyone’s hope is that a verdict will be reached before this day.