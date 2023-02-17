The Spaniard turns thirty: “Now the arm is fine, now it’s Honda’s turn to work well. The hasty return to Jerez 2020 is the only big mistake of my career. Valentino and I? Two aquariums, hard heads…”
– Milan
Happy birthday Marc. Today Marc Marquez turns 30, celebrated with a finally healed arm that will allow him to resume his run-up to the 9th World Championship that the accident in Jerez 2020 had interrupted. Instead, the gift that he gives to fans is “All In”, the docufilm that from Monday 20, on Prime Video, tells about his career.
#Marquez #Bagnaia #favourite #risks #bet
Leave a Reply