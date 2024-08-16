Pramac rider recognises RS-GP’s potential

“How will the Marquez-Bagnaia duo fare in Ducati in 2025? I’ll prepare the popcorn and then I’ll focus on my new bike”. Just kidding – up to a point – Jorge Martin he responded in a press conference on the eve of the Red Bull Ring weekend regarding the pairing that will form in the official Ducati box over the next two years.

Martin lost the ballot with Marquez to join the official Ducati team and accepted the offer from Aprilia, a bike that once again demonstrated its potential at Silverstone at least on the flying lap. The Pramac rider obviously already keeps an eye on the performance of his future bike: “I don’t want to think about it, I don’t want to talk about it yet, but it’s true that I’m keeping an eye on them. Seeing Espargaro setting the track record at Silverstone with three or four tenths of an advantage always gives me motivation.because I know that next year’s bike is competitive. They will probably have to refine things, because you can see that on Sunday they are not close to us. On Saturday they are competitive, but on Sunday they are not able to get close to us, but who knows, maybe I will give them that little bit extra”Martinator’s words reported by the newspaper AS.

The Spaniard regained the lead in the World Championship at Silverstone, but the important thing according to Martin is not to have lost contact with Bagnaia: “It doesn’t matter if you’re in the lead, but if you’ve been close enough to try to stay in contention until Valencia.. I like the Red Bull Ring, but it will be difficult because we will all be competitive. I am fighting and I can’t wait to get on track.”