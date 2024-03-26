Also according to Alex Marquez and Mir it is Pecco's fault

“I saw the telemetry, Ducati knows very well what happened”. “We are two different riders”. Marc Marquez And Francesco Bagnaia they finished the Portuguese Grand Prix without points, both convinced that they were in the right regarding the contact which was judged to be a racing accident by the Stewards. “All I needed was for me to take the penalty”said Bagnaia, who was judged too optimistic by Marc Marquez and many other colleagues questioned on the subject.

Aleix Espargarò thus commented on what happened as reported by the newspaper Brand: “Race accident, it's a corner where something happens every year, but I think Pecco should have left him more space. It was too aggressive. Sometimes it's frustrating to be overtaken, but he shouldn't have been so aggressive and he should have left more space.”

Alex Marquez he admitted that he cannot be impartial, but that if one really must point to a culprit, it is Bagnaia: “My opinion can't be partial, but in the end it's Pecco's fault, right? He must have known that the other pilot would be there”. Jorge Martin includes the Bagnaia reaction: “With three laps to go it's normal to try to regain the position immediately. In the Sprint in that situation I decided not to respond, but this time there was a fall”. Joan Mir he stated that it is usually a dynamic in which it is often only the rider on the outside who falls: “Marc is not to blame, he was on the outside and Pecco opened the gas. Usually only the one on the outside falls, the one on the inside opens the throttle to regain the position, touches the other one who falls. This time they both fell.”