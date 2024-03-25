Council meeting in the podium room

Although it was only a duel for fifth place the contact between Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia obviously took center stage at the end of an exciting Portuguese Grand Prix which recorded a Jorge Lorenzo-like victory by Jorge Martin, a very solid performance by Enea Bastianini and the already definitive consecration of an irrepressible Pedro Acosta (not to be forgotten is also the stupendous performance of Maverick Vinales and Aprilia who missed out on second place due to a technical problem that emerged on the last lap).

Those directly involved obviously have different points of view, the Commissioners have not taken measures – and God forbid – but according to Marquez (and Lorenzo) Bagnaia could have done more to avoid the crash of both. Also Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta they had as their first impression different opinions on what happened in Turn-5 between the two Ducati riders.

In front of the highlights in the podium room Jorge Martin said that Marquez's maneuver was identical to that of the Sprint with which he took second place against the Pramac rider, but that in this case Bagnaia then closed too much (unlike than what Martin did). According to Acosta, however, it is Marquez who closes Bagnaia too much. Two opposing theses at first, then later Acosta says “he nailed it” faced with new replays.

Martin also gave Pedro Acosta a great welcome at the GasGas driver's first podium room. “You remind me of someone who finished third in his first MotoGP race“Martin's words in reference to Marc Marquez who was third in Qatar in 2013 and then won in Austin in his second race in the premier class.