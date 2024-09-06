The words of the Gresini rider

Second place for Marc Márquez at the end of Friday’s practice at Misano. The Ducati Gresini rider is satisfied, even if he doesn’t think he can repeat himself tomorrow when the starting grid will be established.

“Tomorrow Bagnaia and Martin will take a stepthe goal is the top-4 – explained Marquez – I’m losing in three points at the moment, the third sector is where I can work to lose a little less, in the other two points instead we will lose ground and that’s it. I’m very happy because the sensations are the same as in Austria, I’m competitive and today I tried not to overdo it so as not to risk falling because compared to Aragon the sensations on the bike were completely different”.

Marquez’s goal is to confirm himself in the top positions: “There constancy that’s what makes the difference between a champion and a good rider. We want to constantly stay in the top positions and make the most of the potential and strengths of our bike. Did the yellow flag at the end prevent me from finishing ahead of everyone? No, I’m happy with my time even if I couldn’t prepare it as I wanted because I was in traffic and time was running out, Pecco was faster today anyway”.