Marquez in Ducati, the backstory

“What Ducati said to us was not valid for Gresini”. Thus the owner of the Pramac team Paolo Campinoti commented on the arrival of the eight-time world champion within the satellite structure managed by Nadia Padovani rather than in the 'trusted' team of the Borgo Panigale company which has always 'breed' the riders then destined for the official team.

“We were told that it was possible to sign Marquez for only two years, but then Gresini signed him for just one year – explained Paolo Campinoti, host of the show 'Paddock TV' by Franco Bobbiese – However, we wouldn't have taken him for just one year because Marc is also a champion on a commercial level and therefore an operation like this for just one season would make little sense in my opinion. Plus I don't know if we could afford it, if I have to make an economic effort I would rather do it for Martin, who is worth Marc Marquez if not more because he is younger“.

According to Campinoti, the true champion of MotoGP is the General Director of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall'Ignaa status demonstrated by the fact that it was Marc Marquez who went to the court of the Venetian coach at all costs and not the other way around: “The real Marc Marquez of MotoGP is Dall'Igna, to the point that Marc accepted an outdated bike in order to race with a Ducati. The performances of his brother Alex highlight that next year Marc, who has at least half a second more on the wrist than Alex, will absolutely be fighting for the title and the one-year contract will be an even more disruptive element from my point of view in that which could be a difficult dynamic to manage if Marquez wins the title. However, Dall'Igna is so good that he will be able to handle this situation too”.