Marc Marquez continues to evaluate his future in MotoGP. The eight-time world champion faced the crucial Misano test on Monday, which seemed to be decisive for his future at Honda. He was able to try the new parts that the manufacturer of the golden wing brought with him, but the truth is that he was not satisfied with the result, declaring in a press conference before the end of the test that the problems with the RC213V were basically the same .

The number 93 is not yet willing to say anything about how the test in Romagna will tip the balance for 2024, but on Tuesday, at an Estrella Galicia event in Madrid, he offered further insight into what happened during the test and your current situation.

“I’m tired, but thoughtful,” he began, telling the media, including Motorsport.com. “One day after a race weekend and a test we analyze everything that happened on the track, where we can improve, which direction to take and where to improve the project. It’s a bit like what we did yesterday after the test, with everyone Japanese engineers and Honda”.

“The 2024 prototype didn’t work as expected, in practice it was a little worse than in theory, but it was also a new bike. More research needs to be done. I’m not disappointed because it was a bit what we expected. I’m there There were new faces in the garage, but they just started, they didn’t have time to put different things on the track”, he continued.

The Cervera-born rider spoke once again about his plans, although he reiterated his current commitment to the HRC: “Any human being in the world, when there are critical situations, looks for solutions and you have a plan A, a plan B and a plan C. I keep them to myself, I have to think carefully. But my commitment today is that I still have a contract with Honda, it’s the best because this brand has given me a lot.”

Marquez doesn’t want the decision to be made hastily: “These are things that need to be worked out. It’s true that there isn’t much time, but these are things that will happen on their own. As I demonstrated in Misano, my commitment is still maximum because I believe still in the project.”

One of the key points of the press conference were the announcements. Marquez said he “didn’t even know” that Honda would announce something this Tuesday at 2pm, even though it ended up being the new part of his documentary, “Behind the Dream.” And he also raised the possibility that there won’t be an announcement about his future: “Maybe there’s nothing to announce, I have a contract.”

Marquez explained what will be the most influential factor in his decision: “The mentality. Nothing else. I have always been a person guided by instinct. Decisions should not be made in the heat of the moment, but it will be mine, mentally.”

The Spaniard added, however, that Alex Marquez does not know everything about his future: “Alex is in that circle, but he doesn’t have all the information. In the end he is an active rider, he has his interests and now he is very calm. He is a high level. And we shouldn’t mix things up. We respect each other’s spaces, if someone is calm he shouldn’t worry about his brother.”

Afterwards, Marc assured that he is not considering a year off: “Staying at home would be plan D, but I’m not thinking about it. I feel motivated, with a lot of desire, with a good level. When I was physically ill I I thought, but now I feel good, even if the results don’t arrive.”

“In the end, mentally, to be successful you need to be serene and convinced of what you choose. If you don’t start out convinced, you won’t do well. Today I am convinced that I am in the best place to try to be successful in the future and we will see. Day we will evaluate each situation day by day to be convinced before starting.”

“All riders, when they try a motorbike, expect more. It was different, in the position and in the riding style. But the performances, which are our yardstick for evaluation, were very similar. We must continue to investigate what we is missing and why there are always the same problems no matter what we test,” he continued regarding expectations.

Furthermore, Marquez did not want to dive into doubt whether the new engine will be the key: “Maybe with a new engine the situation will change or not. As riders we try to give as much information as possible, and all three riders complain about the same problems I can give my opinion, but they have to decide where the problem comes from. No rider knows how an engine works, it’s up to them to understand if it’s a chassis problem, an engine problem or something else.”

Marquez said there might be time for a change: “In six months there is time to turn the situation around. The ideal would have been to try the new bike yesterday and take a small step forward. It didn’t go as expected, so we have to start again and see if we can bring something up to par for Valencia.

“At the moment the commitment is this: trying to be successful with Honda. Whether it’s in a year, two or three”, he added, in one of the most cutting phrases of the meeting.

Marquez also said that there could be concessions for Honda and Yamaha in MotoGP: “I think there should be concessions for the Japanese factories. Because the Japanese manufacturers are necessary in the championship and because it cannot be a single-brand category. A World Championship passes through the eras, now it seems to be the era of Ducati. For the riders it is much better (that there are more brands to win), because the rider looks for the bike, and not the bike the rider. So, speaking as a rider, I prefer the greatest mechanical equality”.

Finally, he commented on his mental stability and that he doesn’t think of racing in another category for a year, giving the example of Fernando Alonso: “As long as I’m seventh or eighth, it’s fine, but when I’m 15th like in Montmelò it’s more complicated. We need to start building a base. In the first part of the season I made the mistake of approaching it as if I had to fight for the title, and it wasn’t possible. This led to many falls and injuries.”

“Only Fernando Alonso, who has an inhuman talent, can do this. When a team finds itself in a critical situation it looks for solutions, whether they are possible or not. There is a plan A, B or C or C, B, A, there is no order,” he concluded.