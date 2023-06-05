The state of grace of Ducati

Reigning world champion in MotoGP and Superbike, as well as potentially candidate for a world championship encore at the end of this year in both categories. It is definitely a more than positive period what the is experiencing Ducati in the top two-wheeled world competitions, as evidenced by the umpteenth dominance of Alvaro Bautista in the last round of Misano Adriatico and by the climate of great anticipation for the Italian GP at Mugello, scheduled for this weekend. A brilliant period also underlined by theCEO of Ducati Claudio Domenicalithus speaking to the microphones of Sky Sports 24 directly from the Borgo Panigale House Museum: “This is a good moment for Ducati – commented – companies are made up of cycles, we worked hard. Among the commercial and sporting results, the latter are the most evident: last year was extraordinary because we had never won the MotoGP and Superbike world championships together, so it was an exceptional season. This year we started quite well in MotoGP, very well in Superbike. Maybe in MotoGP we didn’t collect everything we could, but ‘Pecco’ is firmly in the lead in the world, and Bezzecchi is close to 1 point, so we arrive at Mugello with some good cards to play for fun”.

Ducati in yellow, but not at Mugello

Domenicali who also clarified what was the reason that prompted Ducati to adopt the yellow livery in the last round of Misano in Superbike, with the same one that will also be adopted in MotoGP, but not in the next Italian GP: “There was a little misunderstanding about the yellow livery, which we will not use at Mugello but still at Misano in September – he added – we wanted to use yellow because for us it is a historic colour, Ducati’s second official colour, so we liked to do something different and relaunch it. We will also do some commercial motorcycles with this color as well as clothing. It was an idea that we developed together with Aldo Drudi who lives a few km from the Misano circuit and Stefano Cecconi, owner of Aruba, lent himself to this thing with great enthusiasm. Bautista said yellow or red is fine because the bike is fantastic, the moment is magical and we were very happy with Sunday.”

The relationship with Bautista

Speaking of the Spanish rider, Domenicali also spent some nice words on the reigning world champion and current classification leader, especially on the relationship between the rider and the team over the last few years: “Bautista has been with us before, he won a lot but he also made a lot of mistakes – has explained – the first year with us he lost a world championship that he seemed to have already won, then he did two years with another manufacturer but we got back together because we loved each other. We both understood that we had made the right choice and he came back a different person, much more mature and more capable of handling situations, and this allowed him to win the title last year. Then this year’s work is still different, he has a crazy confidence with the bike and has the ability to wait and know how to seize the right moment, and he is bringing home extraordinary results ”.

Marquez at Ducati?

In conclusion, Domenicali then expressed his opinion on what was said by a former Ducati rider like Jorge Lorenzo, who predicted a possible passage of Marc Marquez to Borgo Panigale in the next years: “These voices are beautiful because they get people talking and a ‘Bar Sport’ atmosphere is generated, but I don’t think it’s the right thing for us – he concluded – we have an amazing group of riders and we have raised them. I think Pecco is a crazy but underestimated talent. It still makes some mistakes, but it fits. If he hadn’t made these little mistakes, despite being world champion, we’d be here today complaining about a monotonous championship, so it can be a strategy to keep the show going. Seriously, he has great talent as well as Enea and Jorge, along with that of other young people we are observing. Marquez is an extraordinary talentsurely he doesn’t have to prove anything because he won and is going very fast, but I think Ducati draws its strength from this way of working together with its riders and technicians. He is also a family spirit, e.g today we are fine like this. The results are proving us right and we will continue like this. I hope we can open a cycle, even if it’s not easy because we have very strong and motivated competitors, and already at Mugello it will be very tough. We have all the credentials in order, but we and the fans will have fun, and in the end it will be a good championship both in MotoGP and in Superbike”.