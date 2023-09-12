The theme of the moment

Not a day goes by now without the MotoGP environment being shaken by one statement from Marc Marquez regarding plans for his sporting future. The soap opera of whether or not he will remain at Honda, despite a contract valid until the end of 2024, is increasingly the central theme of every discussion regarding MotoGP. Those who observe from the outside enjoy it, like his teammate Joan Mir and his brother Alex Marquez, who also had fun today publish tweets and posts on this topicbut even the person concerned seems anything but bothered by the attention he is generating on himself.

Today the eight-time world champion was on stage in Barcelona for a commercial event of one of his sponsors, Estrella Galicia, but he did not deny himself the journalists’ questions and returned to talk about the three floors – A, B and C – which would represent his three options for 2024. The real news, however, is that among these options Marquez has excluded both the possibility of retiring from racing and that of a sabbatical, which in Spain was instead considered a concrete possibility, useful for then landing as a ‘free agent’ in 2025 in KTM. “Only Fernando Alonso, who has an inhuman talent, can do this.” – underlined #93, paying homage to the two-time Formula 1 world champion.

No stops

The reference obviously is to the two stop seasons – 2019 and 2020 – that Alonso had taken from the Circus. In that two-year period the Iberian won two 24 hours of Le Mans, a WEC title and took part in the Indy 500 and Dakar rally. “QWhen we find ourselves in a critical situation, human beings look for solutions – continued Marquez – we don’t know if they are possible or not, but there is plan A, plan B and plan C. It’s clear. What’s what? There is no order, but I am calm and, above all, I am not influenced by all these rumors from a sporting point of view. The best way to demonstrate this is on the track, like in Misano, where I was more focused than ever”clarified the centaur from Cervera.

Marquez also hinted that he had not communicated his thoughts on the future to anyone outside his immediate entourage: “Only my inner circle knows my thoughts. There is no need to make announcements. On what basis will I decide? To my mentality – he concluded – nothing else. I have always been guided by instinct. The decision should not be made in the heat of the moment and will be thoughtful. Mentally you have to be convinced of what you choose to be successful. If that’s not the case, you can’t do well. I am now convinced that I am in the best place to succeed in the future. We will see. Day by day we will evaluate each situation to be convinced before starting“.