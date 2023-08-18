MotoGP Austria, Marquez winks at KTM

One of the very rare examples of circuits where Marc Marquez has never won is the Red Bull Ring. The eight-time world champion has always surrendered to the excessive power of Ducati in the hills of Styria. He didn’t mind, as long as it was only one circuit on the calendar. Now, however, the Ducati is superior to the Honda in every aspect, and what’s more, the Spaniard has almost never found peace on a physical level after the terrible accident in Jerez 2020: factors that are now relegating Cabroncito to the margins of the points zone and above all they are distorting the approach to racing. After Sachsenring, Marquez in fact understood that he can no longer take his RC213V to the limit if he doesn’t want to risk his life: how long can he give up being himself? His constant contacts with KTM, which also continued with a dinner on Monday, testify how the #93 is looking for a way out of the Honda golden prison. And in Austria Cabroncito certainly didn’t hide himself in the statements.

Marquez’s words

“First of all I have to improve and, therefore, I’m training in the best way. Then, together with the rider, the bike must also improve. The situation at Honda is critical and forces us to change something all together. It’s nice that HRC wants to invest in this project, but I’m just a driver and I will put all my effort on the track. The manufacturers try to do their best, but some, like KTM, have been faster in development and this has made the difference. We have to focus and do our best to copy them or try to improve on what they have done“, these are the words of the Spaniard in the press conference of the Red Bull Ring.

The news from Austria

“Here in Austria we will try a new aero package even if I don’t think we can win. Better to start with a low profile, it’s mandatory after injuries. Instead, we’ll try the new bike in the Misano tests, but there’s no hurry. First I’m working on myself, to improve myself, then I think about the bike“.

Dinner with KTM

“Honda works a lot, we all work. Even a rider works at home when he struggles, and he works to try and improve. But we also have to wait to see if this work leads to a result in the end“, added the eight-time world champion to Sky Sports MotoGP. “The riders and teams are always in contact in the paddock and that’s important. There was a lot of talk, also because on Monday I was on a ServusTV show with Pit Beirer (KTM motorsport director, ed): it went well, we also had dinner with many other people, like Mick Doohan and the people of Red Bull. The ratio is good: a driver always looks for what is best for him, then it must also be a viable hypothesis. For now I’m working full throttle with Honda“.