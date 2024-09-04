A success that came after many sacrifices

“Before the value of a victory was just ‘one more’, now it’s different”. Marc Márquez in Aragon he returned to the top step of the podium in MotoGP 1043 days after the victory in Misano in 2021, the third of the season of his return to the saddle after the ordeal of 2020 following the break of the humerus of his right arm during the first race of 2020 in July in Jerez after the postponement of the start of the championship imposed by the pandemic.

After 2021, a new operation on his arm was necessary and then Marquez also had to deal with diplopia. All this while Honda was taking an incorrigible downward spiral in terms of competitiveness which led Marquez to leave Honda a year before the expiration of his contract in order to test himself on a competitive bike, the Ducati customer of the Gresini team. Marquez he won the bet with himself and for the next two years he will be able to count on the most desired bike on the starting grid, the official Ducati of the factory team of the Borgo Panigale company.

“I had to make decisions against my heart, like leaving the team of my life and my friends at Honda. I gave up many things to continue growing, to overcome injuries and four years of hell.“ Marquez explained as a guest on the show ‘The COPE Party‘. “In Aragon everything fell into line – he added – I was coming from a good weekend in Austria, the Aragon track has a lot of left turns where I am efficient and then the track was resurfaced so there wasn’t much grip. It also rained, taking away some rubber. Successes are the best fuel for an athlete, right now I feel like I want to continue even if I don’t have the arm I had five years ago. To compensate I have to train more”.