Marquez-Gresini: the official announcement has arrived

Day after day the rumors about the possible – and sensational – transfer of Marc Marquez from Official Honda at the Ducati of the Gresini team, have increasingly taken shape, despite the skepticism of most professionals. But when Honda communicated the consensual termination of the existing agreement for 2024 with the Spanish rider, there were no longer any doubts and it was only a matter of days for the official confirmation. Which arrived promptly this morning from Gresini Racing, which will welcome the six-time MotoGP champion for the next championship to form the team together with his brother Alex.

Marquez’s words in the press conference

“The agreement with the Gresini team? Obviously it was one extremely difficult decision, the hardest of my career. Breaking up an 11 year relationship was extremely difficult. Last week was very tough on an emotional level, but sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone, which for me was Honda. In the last 4 years I have suffered a lot and I’m not enjoying myself and I needed a change to continue racing on the track. The Gresini team is a family, they have the best bike on the grid and it will be a great challenge for me. It will be a big change and I’m trying to get back to having fun and smiling under my helmet.

When did I start thinking about goodbye? In the first part of the season I was competitive but I took too many risks. The second part I’m not as risky as I was at the beginning and there were a lot of injuries. When you’re going through a difficult moment you can’t make a decision, you have to be patient. Then I started discussions with Honda and my mental approach changed, I started contacts with the Gresini team. I told him I couldn’t allow anything and to wait for me. I made the decision on Tuesday. The simplest situation was to stay at Honda, with my bike, my team and my large salary. I wanted a new challenge and Gresini was the best place.

Plan A, B and C? Taking a year off was one option. Racing without having fun makes no sense, I want to fight now, no matter how many titles I have won. I had different options, but I don’t want to reveal them. Those who waited for me were the Gresini team, they gambled. On Tuesday I decided, on Wednesday I made the phone call to Japan and told him that we need time and a lot of money to invest in the bike. But we pilots don’t have time to wait. It’s been 11 years in which we won 6 World Cups and we’ll find out what the future will be like. Only this morning I signed the contract, one of the big reasons – or perhaps the biggest doubt – was linked to my team. We talked to everyone and in the end we are friends: discussing with them helped me make the decision. I’m trying to bring a mechanic, I won’t bring my team so as not to destroy either the Honda or the Gresini team. I have to adapt. When will I ride the Ducati? It seems that it will be possible in Valencia, but there is no 100% certainty.

Option with the Ducati factory? I don’t answer, I respect the teams and the manufacturers. For me the only option was a one-year contract. When you are in a difficult period, you also have doubts about yourself and therefore I decided to move to a family-run team to find the atmosphere of the beginning. It will be a great challenge after 11 years on the same bike and it won’t be easy to change. I want to find a smile and motivation again, because I want to run for a long time to come. When I’m on the track I always attack.

Who will replace me at Honda? I don’t want to argue about it, there are some good names available, but they are just rumors. Of a hundred rumors only one is true. I wish Honda the best. For me it’s not goodbye, but goodbye. I hope our future can cross paths again.

Alex? My brother can give me information, but not much. In the end we talked more about the team than the bike. Everyone has a different driving style. My challenge is to get to the fastest, being at their level immediately won’t be easy.

How did I make the decision? It wasn’t a clear choice, every week the situation changed. At Misano I was 90% sure I would stay with Honda, even beyond the test. Then the situation changed, I confirm that I made the decision on Tuesday. Tuesday night I called my manager and my family. Honda needs to put its entire budget on the bike. I would like to be there at the Honda day at the end of the year, but it is up to them to decide.

Rivalry over the years with Ducati? Since 2017 I have been one of the best bikes on the grid, I was always the highest Honda in the standings and this helps me believe in myself. All the riders are looking for the best bike on the grid, it was the best option.”