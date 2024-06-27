Marc Márquezthird in the world championship with Ducati Gresini, took part in the Press conference of the Thursday of the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, eighth stage of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar.

The Spaniard has recently made his transfer to Ducati Lenovo official for the next two seasons. Below are his statements.

Expectations for Assen

“Once again the goal will be to stay close to Martin and Bagnaia, which I think will be the best. The break was good for recharging us and we will try to start in the best possible way from Friday, analyzing the data and improving.”

The official Ducati

“I’m really very happy, thanks to Ducati Corse for choosing me as an official rider. A year ago here I was very close to saying that my career was over and with the summer break I then recharged my batteries and made a decision. In the Gresini team I immediately felt that the bike was right and I could find confidence again. It was the perfect situation to find myself as a pilot after getting lost. I was competing for the official bike, there was a lot of pressure and I tried to do my best. The evening after Mugello they told me that they had chosen me and a couple of days later I signed. I don’t follow Pecco on Instagram? I think first about following him on the track. I arrive in the best team and with the best bike on the grid, I know that the Ducati staff will give me the best people to do my best. I only asked Xavi to follow me, who comes from HRC and followed me in Gresini, but the rest of the team will be up to Ducati to train.”

Plan

“In my working group nothing has changed, we were thinking of making a decision. I was very clear and honest about what I wanted. I joined the official team and I was happy about it, a rider’s goal is to be in the official team.”

GP24 and GP23 at Assen

“We’ll see, we’ll do our best. I feel we have a great package and we are working well with the team, with all the support from Ducati. We will try to stay close to Pecco and Jorge.”