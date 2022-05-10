In the last stage of the World Championship in Jerez de la Frontera, Marc Marquez he was the protagonist of one of his ‘old’ rescues, when he was able to keep his Honda on the track with folds unreal for any other rider. The spectacular move, however, did not manage to guarantee the Catalan centaur a place on the podium and the champion from Cervera had to settle for fourth position under the checkered flag, however his best result of this first difficult part of 2022. Marquez in fact after the three victories obtained on his return in 2021 he did not expect to have to deal with, as well as with the obvious physical limitations that still impose the after-effects of the injury to the humerus of the right arm, even with two close episodes of diplopia (double vision ) and on a Honda that is not really suited to his driving style.

Interviewed by the French de the teamMarquez confessed to living a delicate moment in his career: “Every now and then I wonder if it’s worth continuing to run and up to now my answer has always been affirmative. I know I take a lot of risks, but I won my eight world championships like this “. The Spaniard then admitted that his arm forced him to approach his Honda differently in terms of position on the bike: “I am working on my guide with one arm that is no longer the same. This forces me to use my legs more to control the bike“. In addition there is the specter of a new recurrence of diplopia: “The impact in Portugal was very mild compared to that of Mandalika. And the latter was still different from that experienced on the enduro bike last year. The doctors explained to me that my optic nerve can go into pain again depending on the violence of the impact but also on the angle of the blow received. For example in the injury at the end of October, I received a very strong lateral blow. Therefore the results of a new blow to the head are uncertain ”.