The eight-time world champion Spaniard is no longer the same, and the bike with which he made history no longer gives him the necessary technical guarantees. KTM would like Marc, Ducati has the best vehicle but doesn’t want to change the policy with which it manages the riders. And Marquez becomes more and more of a “problem”
The MotoGP Italian GP at Mugello started on Friday, at Honda, with two crashes for its riders Marc Marquez and Joan Mir. The first got away with it, the second ended his race weekend prematurely. And it ended with the eight-time world champion in the gravel after a few laps of the GP. It seems incredible that a giant like the Tokyo manufacturer has been in serious technical difficulty for some seasons now.
