Surprise result in group E of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, uncertain until the 90th minute about the name of the two national teams that would have obtained the pass for the round of 16. In the end, despite the sensational defeat against Japan 2-1, the Spain however, it managed to access the knockout stages, with the scoreboard proving to be decisive for the unexpected elimination of Germany, which overcame the obstacle Costa Rica with difficulty.

Consequently, the Iberian national team will face Morocco on 6 December, in a match that could attract the attention of two Spanish pilots such as Carlos Sainz and Marc Marquez. In last night’s match, the two met to cheer on their national team, both wearing the shirt Roja. As evidence of the football evening spent in front of the TV, the Ferrari driver published a photo of him in the company of the six-time MotoGP world champion: “World Championship evening with Marc Marquez”.

I also like the post about Twitter of Marquez himself, this time portrayed in a photo next to his Honda teammate Takahisa Fujinami, trial pilot. The latter, of Japanese nationality, also wore the shirt of his national team for the occasion: “Takahisa always in my team… except tonight”.