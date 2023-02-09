There was some battle on the track, but they never played a world championship between them. Yet, summing up their respective careers, a Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez are constantly asked about what happened in the 2015. The Italian lost the much desired tenth world championship that year, the Spaniard actually found himself in the middle of a world championship battle that was not his own. And he decided it, because he was very fast and because he reacted to the provocation Rossi received in the famous Thursday press conference in Malaysia. The ‘Doctor’ probably wanted to put pressure on the Honda rider, using the press to limit his influence on the outcome of the championship, but he got the opposite reaction. Marquez was a crazy boomerangenraged towards his childhood idol, to the point of breathing down his neck in Sepang until the famous contact and then escorting Lorenzo to Valencia in the following race, finishing second without ever trying to attack him.

In his farewell interviews at the end of 2021, Rossi often cut short the questions of 2015, explaining his regret for that tenth world championship and assuring that there will be no possibility of reconciliation with the Spaniard. And so Marquez during this winter he found himself several times talking about ’46’ and that championship from eight years ago, in a detailed and detailed manner. First at ‘El Novato’ by Aerial 3then to the Spanish edition of GQfinally – more recently – on television Four. These are the words of a few days ago from ’93’ on Spanish television: “As a kid I had two idols, Pedrosa and Valentino. Then things changed in Sepang. If someone instigated it? I think so. I had his phone number and he had mine, and we didn’t call. I was 22, he was at least ten older, he was the expert. Then the Malaysia conference came and he publicly attacked me. It was a lack of respect. It shouldn’t be me talking to him, but him to me. It shocked meI didn’t know how to react. I think she was a real one intimidation. The battle on the track? For me those were among the best first laps in the history of the championship, because we would have fought until the end. Or at least, until he decides. It knocked me down, it wasn’t accidental, he lost control. Accidental is when you go in to overtake and there is contact. But it is not accidental to push another rider to the side of the track, look at him and hit him in the leg. It is an intentional act. After Malaysia we went back to talking, but after Argentina no, not anymore. Solve? There is no predisposition to do so, neither from him nor from me. Before it was from me, now not anymore. I don’t have to be friends with everyone.”

The ghost of that 2015 haunts both of them, is the inevitable question of every interview that traces their respective careers. The sensitive point of the two pilots. The one that denied an already 36-year-old Rossi the icing on a legendary career. And the one that denied Marquez full global recognition, given that – in fact – he made enemies of most of his rival’s fans.

A defeat for two, a knot that won’t untie.