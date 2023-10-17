Towards Australia

After the podium at Motegi and the announcement of the sensational transfer from the factory Honda to Ducati in the Gresini team, Marc Marquez returned to chewing bitterness at the Mandalika weekend, as has been the case for much of his 2023. The #93 closed both the Sprint and Sunday’s race early, tasting the Indonesian asphalt in both circumstances. The worst way to inaugurate this final rush of the championship, which continues with two more races one after the other. Now in fact the MotoGP paddock is flying in Australiato race on one of the most loved circuits of the entire calendar by drivers, fans and professionals: Phillip Island.

Marquez memories

The Honda centaur was second on this track in 2022, in what turned out to be his only podium of the season. However, three victories also came for him in MotoGP, in 2015, 2017 and 2019, as well as another success dating back to 2010 in 125.

“Phillip Island is a circuit with many good memories for me – confirmed the Spaniard – it’s a truly unique place on the MotoGP calendar and I’ve had many memorable races there too. Last year we achieved an excellent podium, my 100th in the premier class. As always, we have to see what happens this weekend. Especially here in Australia the weather can change a lot and the wind can complicate things. It will be important to have a good plan for all scenarios”.

Mir’s hopes

He also celebrated a success at Phillip Island Joan Mir, who won in Australia in Moto3 in 2017, the year of his world title in the category: “I think everyone likes the Phillip Island circuit – commented Mir – so I can’t wait to race it. On paper Indonesia didn’t look like much, but honestly, if you look deeper, especially at our pace on Sunday, we have to see the positives and try to repeat this weekend’s experience. Now we arrive at one of those circuits where almost anything can happen, on the track and with the weather. The end-of-year calendar is intense, so we need to stay focused to finish well.”.