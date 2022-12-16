There is no MotoGP enthusiast who does not have his own opinion on the events which in the final part of the 2015 season unleashed the hatred – in sport and beyond – between Marc Marquez And Valentino Rossi. The most famous episode in the rivalry between the two most acclaimed and successful centaurs of the last 20 years is undoubtedly the Malaysian GP of that season, which definitively blew up the bridges of a bond that has never since been reconnected, until further dross emerged between the two during the 2018 vintage. Yet, up until that unforgettable race in Kuala Lumpur, the relationship between the two he seemed to be very good, so much so that the Tavullia rider himself had hinted that he considered the young Honda champion as his true heir.

That today any hope of rebuilding a relationship of esteem and respect between the two multiple world champions has vanished as confirmed by those directly involved. Marquez in particular returned to addressing the question during a long and interesting interview with the Spanish TV channel Antena3. The #93 spoke with the Betis Sevilla player Joaquín Sánchez, who hosts the program for the Iberian broadcaster ‘El Novato‘. Speaking of the rivalries that exist between the Marquez riders, he explained how most of them peter out at the end of the race weekends or the season. But that wasn’t the case between him and Rossi.

“It’s like a divorce – explained the Spaniard, answering a specific question about the Doctor and implying that before 2015 the relationship was good – depending on who you listen to, you believe one version or another. There are no good guys or bad guys. What happened, just happened. There was a tension and it exploded“. With regard to the well-known facts of the year that ended up giving Jorge Lorenzo the last title of his career, denying Rossi the coveted tenth world championship, Marquez has a very clear idea and to explain it he enlisted the help of a football comparison.

“When you’re Messi, you don’t look for contact – underlined Marquez – you don’t want the game to heat up. Because you are the best. You can solve it whenever you want. When, on the other hand, one is already a little inferior, one tries to foment the atmosphere to warm it up a bit. It was the same at the end of that season when everything exploded. Jorge Lorenzo had more speed than him. [Rossi] he was trying to warm up the atmosphere because he didn’t have the same speed as Lorenzo. And in the end speed won”. Even now that Rossi has hung up his motorcycle helmet, however, Marquez imagines a possible truce: “Reconciliation? No. Attention, I respect him a lot for what he has done for motorcycling. It brought many fans and that’s good. But enough of what happened, I’m on one side and he’s on the other“.