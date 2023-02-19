The last phase of this long and troubled pre-season starts again from Madrid Marc Marquez. During the winter, the Spanish centaur – finally – didn’t have to deal with the myriad of physical problems that have plagued him in recent years. Of course, however, his mood cannot be at its best. In fact, the Sepang tests clearly showed how great the difficulties Honda are still facing in terms of developing the bike that will compete in this MotoGP season. A situation that the Spaniard has not hesitated to underline in all the interviews, reiterating on more than one occasion how great the work that the Japanese engineers will have to do to be able to reverse this negative trend that has been going on since the beginning of the 2020 season, when the fracture of the humerus in his right arm split Marquez’s career in two.

In the Iberian capital, however, today the eight-time world champion made the full of affectionwitnessing together with many of his compatriots at prime of the documentary Marc Marquez ALL IN realized by Prime Videos and projected in the spectacular setting of Plaza de España. Marquez reached the square on his motorbike, surrounded by cheering crowds, and then climbed onto a stage set up for the occasion to receive tribute from his fans. The public also wanted to celebrate Marquez’s 30th birthday, celebrated by the centaur from Cervera on 17 February. The next appointment on track for the #93 will be with the second test session in Portimao, Portugal, where the 2023 season will then kick off on 26 March with the first GP of the year.