The ordeal of Marc Marquez

On July 19, 2020 the career of Marc Marquez he took an unexpected turn, with the disastrous crash in the Jerez de la Frontera escape route 4 laps from the end of the race, after an extraordinary comeback that had brought him behind Maverick Vinales. The response from the fracture of the humerus in his right arm then saw the Catalan Honda champion hasten the recovery process, even showing up after just a week astride his RC213V in the Andalusian GP trials. An error, paid for dearly by Marquez and which was associated with a worsening of the clinical picture, with two other operations that became necessary, also due to an infection that took over the fracture. In April 2021, the eight-time world champion returned to the track and, albeit visibly suffering and with incorrect posture, incredibly managed to win three races. Then diplopia was added, twice, and the need for a fourth surgery in mid-2022 to fix the over-rotation of the limb, the cause of the many pains of #93.

And the last operation was a sort of last resort: Marquez in fact explained that, if it didn’t have positive results, he would never return to the track. Fortunately everything went smoothly and after six GPs, the Honda champion is back on track, finally without the excruciating pain he had had to live with in the last two years.

The support of colleagues

In his TV series called ‘All In’, Marquez told which riders supported him before and after his last surgery, a crucial point for the continuation of his career. “Aleix Espargarò was one of the few who came to see me, and Fabio Quartararo also stopped by“said the centaur from Cervera, pointing the finger at his former teammate: “For example pOl Espargarò didn’t come to find me, yet he was standing right next to me in the stall. Of course you don’t expect everyone to come, but for example Aleix I really didn’t expect it. But now I know who supports me and who doesn’t, who wishes me the best and who doesn’t. And fortunately there aren’t many who wish me the worst, although I bet there are some.”. There was also the usual question about Valentino Rossi: “He didn’t send me birthday messages, but I already knew that“. The documentary showed the exchange between Aleix Espargarò and Marquez, with the former going to visit his colleague in the camper to “give him a hug.”