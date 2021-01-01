Manolo Márquez answered AS by phone, still with the bad taste of the defeat of Hyderabad, the club he trains this season, in the last three minutes of his Indian Super League match against Goa. “We lost 1-2. We were winning 1-0 in the 87th minute”, he tells from one of the hotels in the province of Goa, in the south of the country, where until March the competition is held in a bubble and with a frenetic pace of matches.

“We play every four days. We have practically no time for anything else: we analyze our rivals, train and compete. We started undefeated in the first three games, but now we have three defeats in a row,” explains Márquez, who has already lived an adventure in Croatia, another more frustrating in Thailand (“The president just wanted a guy to do the training sessions: he wanted to do the line-ups, the talks … I left”) and now he is one of the seven Spanish technicians who train in a league that is only seven years old. of existence and whose level is low. “I will have time to train in other Spanish categories”, he avoids Marquez, which he takes to “get to know other cultures”.

From a distance, he watches when the Spanish league can, although “I didn’t even know there was football at Christmas, we are absorbed by the competition.” From the corner of his eye, or on his mobile phone, he will follow the meeting between Unión Deportiva Las Palmas and Espanyol this Sunday, two teams he has managed and that have marked his career. “I see Espanyol as the favorite to go up, just like Mallorca. And in Las Palmas they must be aware that the goal is salvation. There are many financial problems, and most of the players they have are from the house“, argument.

Manolo Marquez.

Carlos Diaz-Recio



Melendo, Canarian profile in Sant Adrià

Players that Márquez knows well from his time in the subsidiary and later in the Canarian first team. “Álex Suárez, Eric Curruelo, Fabio, Kirian, Edu Espiau, Benito Ramírez and Ismael... I trained all of them, “he said. On the other hand, he did not coincide with Pedri, the sensation of the moment in Barcelona, ​​although he knows his history like few others. a scout from Las Palmas caught it in Tenerife. Ángel López was the youth coach and he told Pepe Mel that the boy was very good. Mel saw it, put it on and looked … Jonathan Viera helped him a lot. “

Pedri is the reflection of that Canarian school that Márquez also knows and that Espanyol can see in a footballer from Sant Adrià but whose style of play could well fit into that philosophy: “Melendo is the player closest to the Canarian style that Espanyol has”, he comments, while throwing flowers at Vicente Moreno for his management of the dressing room and for everything he has heard from former players and teammates.

“They have commented me wonders about him, so much so that he is a great group manager, he is very direct and has a great deal with the player. He is very clear in the instructions and has clear ideas,” argues Márquez, who also points out that “He sure has done a great psychological job with the players.”