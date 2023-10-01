Finally podium

At the 14th GP of the season, after injuries, falls, missed races and even two top-3 placings in the Sprints, the first ‘real’ podium for Marc Marquez in 2023. A result with a strong symbolic meaning because it arrived in the rain – a condition in which Marquez has always been a master – and on his home track in Honda, precisely on the days in which the rift between the eight-time world champion and the Japanese manufacturer seems to have definitively maturedafter a decade of triumphs and failures experienced together in MotoGP.

To the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP However, Marquez concentrated above all on the race, which ended at third place behind the two great protagonists of the world championship head-to-head: Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia. “It was long but we got the podium we were looking for from Silverstone, to continue in that direction – commented #93 – It was a difficult race, but one that was tackled calmly, especially with tire management in mind“.

Between present and future

In fact, Marquez tried to Don’t damage your wet tires in the first few laps, when the track was still partly dry, and then pushed on as the water gradually watered the Motegi asphalt. “Then when it started raining hard I started pushing and started going faster with more water – explained Marquez – I was catching up with Pecco and Martin, but However, I was one of those who asked to stop the race because it was too dangerous to aquaplan. I always try to give 100%. It seemed like I was faster today, but Pecco and Martin were extraordinary in the wet.”.

Marquez then highlighted how, despite this third place and his tightrope walking skills in the wet, not even in these conditions does he feel the Honda ‘comfortable’ in his hands: “I’m not comfortable in the wet this year. Last year it was easier for me, I was more comfortable. I’m going fast with this bike, but it’s not easy. At the beginning of the race I was going slower, while in the second part it was faster.”. Finally, inevitably, one reflection on 2024: “I can’t say anything about next year but I need to clear this up quickly. I’m not sleeping well. It seems like I’m having fun, but I’m not. I’m tired and I want everything to be cleared up. But I will always give my best, regardless of the bike or GP in which we race. The first podium right here? It’s a romantic story“.