Basketball The Dominican international did not count too much for Sito Alonso Marques Townes, in a file image. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

Marques Twones has terminated his contract with UCAM CB Murcia, a club he arrived at a year and a half ago. The Dominican international did not count too much for Sito Alonso. He has participated in only 9 minutes per game in 19 games this season. In them he has averaged 1.7 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists and a PIR of 1.2. Last season he played 14 games and had more prominence.

“After a season and a half, the American forward with a Dominican passport puts an end to his university adventure,” the club said in a statement, wishing him “the best of luck in the future.”