President criticized previous management attitudes, without naming names; said the institution is not a place for sexist jokes

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, announced the exemption from wearing ties at the institution in an interim event this Tuesday (26.Jul.2022). The act would symbolize the transition that the bank seeks to promote after the departure of former bank president Pedro Guimarães, accused of sexual and moral harassment.

Marques also said at the meeting that the bank is not a place for sexist jokes and criticized his predecessor’s attitudes, without mentioning the name of Pedro Guimarães, according to a radio report. CBN.

The new president also made the use of red clothing more flexible, which would have been prohibited by Guimarães because of his association with the PT. For just over 20 days in office, Marques has been planning policies for women at the bank.

This Tuesday (July 26), the MPT (Ministry of Labor) launched an investigation against Pedro Guimarães and determined that Caixa should present documents on complaints procedures against the former president of the bank within 10 days. Earlier, on July 13, the ministry recommended that Caixa not pay Guimarães the compensatory remuneration of R$56,000 per month.

Caixa employees accused Guimarães of harassment, news released on June 28. The former president of the bank denied the allegations and said he was suffering a “insane and inquisitorial massacre“.

On June 29, Guimarães sent a letter of resignation to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and was replaced by Marques, then Secretary of Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy and right-hand man of Minister Paulo Guedes.