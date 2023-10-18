The Dubai Electronic Security Center revealed programs and protection systems developed by the center’s work team, which included an advanced device equipped with a protection program to secure the networks of small and medium government departments and monitor any potential vulnerabilities or attacks, bearing the name “Marqab.” The center also presented to the public, for the first time, the “Mirqab” system. “Razzam” is available on the Apple Store for members of the community, which detects suspicious links with an accuracy of up to 95%, and gives a direct warning to the browser, which provides great protection from hacking, data theft, or other electronic attacks.

A spokesman for the center explained to Emirates Today that Razam represents a great opportunity to protect phones and devices from any attempt to burn through suspicious links, without any impact on the user’s activity or compromising on his privacy or data, in accordance with a clear usage agreement with Apple.

In detail, a team at the Dubai Electronic Security Center developed advanced protection systems with diverse uses, which included an advanced device that secures the networks of small and medium government departments, called “Marqab,” equipped with a modern system that can monitor vulnerabilities in networks and any potential attacks, and it is connected to the Dubai Electronic Security Center. To give notice of any danger, so that the center can follow up on the process of dealing with it, and the department can abort it or intervene if the dealing period is prolonged.

The center also launched the “Razam” system, which can scan more than a million websites within seconds, and give an immediate warning if any suspicious website activity or potential danger to the user is detected.

A spokesman for the center said that many hacking operations, data theft, or phishing come through suspicious links sent via chat applications or email, but as soon as “Razzam” is installed on the phone through the “Apple” store, the link is immediately deleted and gives a yellow warning. If there is a possibility of danger on the site, or a definitive warning against entering the site, because it is completely suspicious and conceals a latent danger.

He added that the center is offering “Razam” to the public as a strong means of protection, which they can install through the “Apple” store at this stage, indicating that there are complete guarantees to protect the user’s privacy, as the program relies entirely on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data, and is working to improve its ability. Continuously, the more people download it, ultimately enhancing the user’s ability to browse the Internet with confidence. Integrated as a web extension for the Safari browser, it enhances digital identity security.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Electronic Security Center has developed a package of systems, including the “Tras” program, which scans all government websites and ensures that they are free of vulnerabilities, the “Kashef” program to scan all devices and servers, and the “Taresh” system to ensure the integrity of e-mail, as well as About the Dubai Index, which measures the speed of government departments’ response to attacks.