To celebrate, he will treat himself to a bar of chocolate and a fizzy drink. These are the forbidden pleasures of Fabian Marozsan, the 23-year-old number 135 in the world who literally annihilated Carlos Alcaraz, fresh from number 1 in the world on the central court of the Foro Italico. The classic perfect day, seen from his side, or perhaps the day to forget for the Spaniard who will arrive in Paris anyway as the number one seed. It was supposed to end up in Carlitos’ meat grinder and instead he made the meatballs.