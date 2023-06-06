The CEO the nerazzurri spoke to Appiano Gentile a few days before the final against City: “They are an economic power, but we defend ourselves. Lukaku? We will negotiate with Chelsea”

During the Media Day organized in Appiano Gentile by Inter, the CEO Beppe Marotta spoke to Sky and Mediaset about the team’s momentum and framed Saturday’s final in Istanbul: “Can it be beaten? In the world of sport and football – he began – the predictions made on the eve can often be overturned. We know that the Guardiola’s formation is the big favourite, but we have a great desire to do well, to make the dream come true… In football, the equation that the more you spend, the more wins does not always apply. City reached this final with great merits and has enormous economic power, but we want to defend ourselves”.

INZAGHI SUPER — Marotta then went on to analyze the season which will end on Saturday with match number 57: “Being in the Champions League final is certainly a source of great pride for all of us. I would define it as the right reward for the dedication and work done since last July an extremely positive season to date. Our journey has been important and in the difficult moments we have all suffered together: the coach was good at getting the car back on track, getting it going again and achieving something truly prestigious. The clubs did the rest. The renewal of Inzaghi? Today we are all focused on this match which is historic for many of us. The coach certainly did his job with great professionalism and ability. The merit of this goal achieved is mainly his because he resisted the criticism and pressure, which I was the first to give him”. See also Manchester City - Manchester United: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, forecast and possible line-ups

FUTURE LUKAKU — Marotta then didn’t rule out the Belgian’s stay in Milan, on loan from Chelsea: “Romelu is a great professional, well-liked and respected by everyone. In addition to this, he’s also a great striker and it’s certainly convenient for us to have him. our property, he will return to Chelsea on 30 June for the end of his loan and we are happy to be able to start any negotiations. I don’t know how it will end: we will meet with Ausilio and the whole club to draw up our transfer market strategies”.

June 5, 2023 (change June 5, 2023 | 23:41)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Marotta #Winning #dream #true #Inzaghi #super #season