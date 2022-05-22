Inter CEO Beppe Marotta spoke to DAZN microphones before the match against Sampdoria
The CEO of Inter Beppe Marotta spoke to DAZN’s microphones before the match against Sampdoria. These are his statements: “I am a sportsman and therefore I believe in football: in this sport there is the saying that anything can happen, we just have to think only of Sampdoria. A big sale? Like all teams, you have to keep an eye on the balance in terms of sustainability but we must also look at competitiveness: but I believe that with the skills we have as a club, we will be able to hit the targets and be a very competitive team knowing that we are wearing a glorious jersey made from a bulletin board full of trophies.
It is our obligation and I am confident because our managerial requests make it clear that we are a strong company. Perisic? We must reason with the sentiment of the fan manager and the administrator: he does not argue but we must evaluate our possibilities. We will do it to the maximum, we are confident because we both would like to continue the marriage: in the next week we will have meetings with the agents and I very much hope that a positive conclusion will be reached. How much do I believe in it? You have to believe in miracles to make them come true, I believe in our abilities and those of Sassuolo: anything can happen but we have an opponent to overcome. We will see with the radio on what will happen “.
May 22, 2022 (change May 22, 2022 | 17:40)
