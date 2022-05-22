The CEO of Inter Beppe Marotta spoke to DAZN’s microphones before the match against Sampdoria. These are his statements: “I am a sportsman and therefore I believe in football: in this sport there is the saying that anything can happen, we just have to think only of Sampdoria. A big sale? Like all teams, you have to keep an eye on the balance in terms of sustainability but we must also look at competitiveness: but I believe that with the skills we have as a club, we will be able to hit the targets and be a very competitive team knowing that we are wearing a glorious jersey made from a bulletin board full of trophies.

It is our obligation and I am confident because our managerial requests make it clear that we are a strong company. Perisic? We must reason with the sentiment of the fan manager and the administrator: he does not argue but we must evaluate our possibilities. We will do it to the maximum, we are confident because we both would like to continue the marriage: in the next week we will have meetings with the agents and I very much hope that a positive conclusion will be reached. How much do I believe in it? You have to believe in miracles to make them come true, I believe in our abilities and those of Sassuolo: anything can happen but we have an opponent to overcome. We will see with the radio on what will happen “.