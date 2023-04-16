This is how Nerazzurri manager Beppe Marotta spoke to Sky Sport before the match scheduled at San Siro

After Lisbon’s victory in the Champions League, theInter returns to the field in Serie A: facing Monza. Thus the Nerazzurri manager Beppe Marotta spoke to Sky Sports before the match scheduled at San Siro for the 30th matchday of the championship:

“Today is as important as Wednesday? Absolutely, Inter must honor all their commitments. The match is apparently easy, in reality it is very difficult. It is not easy to manage all these commitments.”

What do you expect from Asllani?

“We are happy to have bought him, he is finding the right space, he is very young, he has made an important leap, he has plenty of time ahead of him to improve his performances and be a protagonist. We are sure he has the qualities to do it”.

What are Inzaghi's merits in the away win in Lisbon?

“He had and still has an important role in these results which are surprising for the almost prohibitive Champions League group. The coach for better or for worse is always of great importance, he is the leader of the group, he organizes the team. The merits are his. The tasks of the club, of the managers, from Zhang and Zanetti to me, Ausilio and Baccin is to support the team and we all do it on a daily basis. He did what he had to do and he is doing it in the best possible way. We need to see where he comes from. criticism always, must always be catalogued”.

Marotta-Galliani a football classic. Can you tell us about a victory and a defeat on the transfer market?

“We both come from the provinces. We met 40 years ago. I remember winning a game at Sada in the last minute with a penalty. Then I went to Monza after him, who had come close to Serie A several times. He and Berlusconi have done this feat. All absolutely pleasant memories, he is the quintessential manager of the Italian transfer market, an example”.

Inter-Monza synergies on the market recently. How was it in Barcelona with Ausilio?

“Piero’s activity in this period is to have contacts and go around, a normal activity as a sports manager, he makes consultations, to have important ideas and the foundations for next season. It seems to me that it must be done and Piero does it with great experience”.



