Politician, journalist, manager, a bit of an ambassador, a great maneuverer. And an imitator, yes, because listening to him reproduce Sandro Ciotti’s voice is pure joy. But more than anything, Beppe Marotta is the arm and mind of Inter. You can listen to it on Saturday at 2.30pm at the Santa Chiara Auditorium in Trento. Marotta is the man who, in recent Nerazzurri history, has marked the boundary between a team that dreams and one that… does. With Marotta at the helm, Inter began to win. That’s why he was called to the CEO of Inter. In October 2018, Steven Zhang obtained his number and called him on the phone. At first he thought it was a joke, then he asked for confirmation and realized that it was all true. He went to Nanjing to talk to dad Jindong, the Nerazzurri owner. And he signed.

Diplomacy

—

Inter will be Marotta’s last club as manager. There is a political role in his future: he dreams of being a sports minister. And we have to believe him, because there aren’t many missions that have escaped him. And there are few buildings that matter in which he has not set foot. He began to be a sports manager almost without realizing it, the Ossola stadium in Varese was first the theater of dreams – but what an Old Trafford! -then the garden of his first work. He saved Venezia by inventing the Recoba coup, he led Sampdoria in the Champions League, he brought Juventus back to dominating in Italy. And then Inter, in fact, taking the scepter away from the very Juve that he decided to abandon. Marotta is the man of nine championships: eight in black and white and one in black and blue. He is the man who leads to the stars. Because the second (star) is Inter’s objective which may curiously coincide (or perhaps not) with Marotta’s entirely personal one, his tenth championship. Beppe knows how to do it. He knows how to stimulate those who work with him. He knows when to strike and when to retreat. He has less fun on the transfer market than at the beginning of his career, because he barely recognizes himself in the current jungle of attorneys or pseudo-attorneys. It is difficult for him to deny a smile, a joke, a greeting to his interlocutor. He lives for work, there are more trophies won than vacation days. He doesn’t accept drops in tension, he loves diplomacy. And success, of course. This is why in Istanbul a veil of sadness crossed his face: the Champions League is the goal he is missing. But he didn’t give up.